N.B. RCMP asking for public’s help after guns reportedly stolen from Avondale home

New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate seven firearms that were reportedly stolen from a home in Avondale, N.B.

Police believe the reported theft occurred when a suspect or suspects broke into a residence on White Road sometime between 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 7, 2019.

Seven firearms were reportedly stolen from a locked cabinet inside the home, including:

a .22-calibre Savage rifle

a .22-calibre semi-automatic rifle

a Browning X-Bolt .338 rifle

a .22-calibre single-shot rifle

a Stagecoach double-barrel shotgun

a Remington 12-gauge pump-action shotgun

a 12-gauge single-shot shotgun

Ammunition for the weapons was also taken, according to police.

Police say three guitars were taken during the reported theft but were later recovered on an ATV trail near Burnham Road in Florenceville, N.B.

Anyone with information on the location of the guns or information about the reported break-in is asked to contact RCMP at 506-325-3000 or call Crime Stoppers.