18-year-old man arrested after stabbing in Dartmouth: police

A suspect is in custody in connection with a stabbing in Dartmouth that left a man in hospital.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the first block of Lancaster Drive in Dartmouth just after 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say officers arrived to find a 58-year-old man suffering from significant stab wounds.

An 18-year-old man was arrested at the scene, according to police, and taken into custody.

The man is facing charges of assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He’s scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Wednesday to face the charges.