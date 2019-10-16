Menu

Crime

18-year-old man arrested after stabbing in Dartmouth: police

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 8:53 am
Updated October 16, 2019 8:54 am
Halifax Regional Police have arrested a suspect, who will face charges in court later this week.
Halifax Regional Police have arrested a suspect, who will face charges in court later this week. Alexa MacLean / Global News

A suspect is in custody in connection with a stabbing in Dartmouth that left a man in hospital.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the first block of Lancaster Drive in Dartmouth just after 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say officers arrived to find a 58-year-old man suffering from significant stab wounds.

An 18-year-old man was arrested at the scene, according to police, and taken into custody.

The man is facing charges of assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He’s scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Wednesday to face the charges.

