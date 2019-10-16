Menu

WHL Roundup: Tuesday, October 15, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2019 12:31 am
Updated October 16, 2019 12:32 am

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. – Ryan Chyzowski’s seventh goal of the season stood as the winner as the Medicine Hat Tigers edged the Saskatoon Blades 3-1 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League action.

Chyzowski and Dru Krebs scored under a minute apart midway through the second period to put Medicine Hat (8-2-1) up 3-0. Daniel Baker opened the scoring for the Tigers 59 seconds into the middle frame.

Zach Huber had the lone goal for the Blades (7-4-1) halfway through the third.

The loss snapped a seven-game streak in which Saskatoon had picked up at least a point (6-0-1).

Medicine Hat goaltender Mads Sogaard made 24 saves. Nolan Maier turned aside 48 shots for the Blades.

HURRICANES 6 WARRIORS 0

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — D-Jay Jerome scored two goals and set up another and Carl Tetachuk made 19 saves as Lethbridge (5-4-1) handed the Warriors (5-4-0) their third straight loss.

BLAZERS 4 BRONCOS 0

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Rayce Ramsay stopped all 23 shots he faced and Orrin Centazzo scored twice in under five minutes as the Blazers (6-4-0) blanked Swift Current (2-5-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2019.

