Quebec provincial police seek public’s help after violent home invasion in Île-Perrot

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is asking for the public’s help in connection with a violent home invasion this summer in Île-Perrot.

Police say a pair of suspects broke into a home on Aug. 4 on 8th Avenue and physically assaulted two residents.

A command post will be set up from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening between 6th Avenue and 4th Street.

Investigators will be at the scene to meet with residents and obtain information that could help move the investigation forward.

The SQ is asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-800-659-4264. All information is treated confidentially.

