Canada

Quebec provincial police seek public’s help after violent home invasion in Île-Perrot

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 3:40 pm
Quebec provincial police say the home invasion occurred on Aug. 4.
Quebec provincial police say the home invasion occurred on Aug. 4. Stephen C. Host/The Canadian Press.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is asking for the public’s help in connection with a violent home invasion this summer in Île-Perrot.

Police say a pair of suspects broke into a home on Aug. 4 on 8th Avenue and physically assaulted two residents.

READ MORE: Quebec’s police watchdog investigating after vehicle crashes during traffic stop

A command post will be set up from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening between 6th Avenue and 4th Street.

Investigators will be at the scene to meet with residents and obtain information that could help move the investigation forward.

The SQ is asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-800-659-4264. All information is treated confidentially.

TAGS
Sureté du QuébecHome InvasionSQQuebec provincial policeIle Perrotcommand postIle-Perrot home invasion
