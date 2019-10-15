Menu

October 19 – Furnace Family

By 630CHED
Posted October 15, 2019 1:09 pm
Updated October 15, 2019 1:11 pm
Furnace Family.
Furnace Family. Courtesy: Furnace Family

When it comes to being comfortable in your home, it’s best to turn to the experts.

Don’t miss Talk To The Experts with Dareck Makowski from Furnace Family – your furnace replacement experts.

They’ll discuss the current Government rebates and how you can claim them to save up to $6,000.00 on high efficiency furnaces, and up to $1,300.00 on tankless water heaters.

Find out more now at FurnaceFamily.com, then tune in to Talk To The Experts, Saturday, on 630 CHED.

