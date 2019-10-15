Menu

Missing Kelowna man located, deceased, in downtown lagoon

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 1:23 pm
Last week, Kelowna RCMP issued a missing person bulletin for Stephen O’Shaughnessy. Police say his body was located in a downtown lagoon on Monday.
Last week, Kelowna RCMP issued a missing person bulletin for Stephen O'Shaughnessy. Police say his body was located in a downtown lagoon on Monday.

A missing Okanagan man was found dead on Monday, according to Kelowna RCMP.

Police say Stephen O’Shaughnessy was located deceased in a downtown lagoon, at approximately 11:30 a.m., near the 1300 block of Water Street.

RCMP added no foul play is suspected and that his immediate family has been notified.

Stephen O’Shaughnessy.
Stephen O'Shaughnessy.

READ MORE: Dozens gather to search for missing Kaleden man

Story continues below advertisement

 

Last week, on Oct. 10, RCMP issued a missing persons bulletin for the 53-year-old O’Shaughnessy. Police said he was a downtown resident who had not been seen since Oct. 6, and that he was reported missing on Oct. 8.

Police described O’Shaughnessy as someone who got around on foot and enjoyed spending time near bird sanctuaries and Okanagan Lake.

Man missing since 1997 found after Google Earth shows his vehicle underwater
Man missing since 1997 found after Google Earth shows his vehicle underwater
