Missing Kelowna man located, deceased, in downtown lagoon

A missing Okanagan man was found dead on Monday, according to Kelowna RCMP.

Police say Stephen O’Shaughnessy was located deceased in a downtown lagoon, at approximately 11:30 a.m., near the 1300 block of Water Street.

RCMP added no foul play is suspected and that his immediate family has been notified.

Stephen O’Shaughnessy. Kelowna RCMP

Last week, on Oct. 10, RCMP issued a missing persons bulletin for the 53-year-old O’Shaughnessy. Police said he was a downtown resident who had not been seen since Oct. 6, and that he was reported missing on Oct. 8.

Police described O’Shaughnessy as someone who got around on foot and enjoyed spending time near bird sanctuaries and Okanagan Lake.

