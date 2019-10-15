Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Cannabis

Cannabis producer Aphria reports second profitable quarter

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2019 9:50 am
Production manager Shawn McDougall shows a cannabis flower after its been harvested and dried at Blissco Cannabis Corp. in Langley, B.C., on October 9, 2018. .
Production manager Shawn McDougall shows a cannabis flower after its been harvested and dried at Blissco Cannabis Corp. in Langley, B.C., on October 9, 2018. . THE CANADIAN PRESS

Cannabis company Aphria Inc. reported a profit of $16.4 million in its latest quarter, its second consecutive quarter of profitable growth.

The company said the profit for the quarter ended Aug. 31 amounted to seven cents per share, up from $15.8 million or five cents per share in the prior quarter.

Related News

Aphria earned $21.2 million or nine cents per share in the same quarter last year.

READ MORE: Shares of The Green Organic Dutchman plunge after raising financing concerns

Revenue for what was the first quarter of the company’s 2020 financial year totalled $126.1 million, compared with $128.6 million in the prior quarter and $13.3 million a year ago before legalization of recreational cannabis in Canada.

In its outlook, Aphria reaffirmed its guidance for net revenue of about $650 million to $700 million in its 2020 financial year, with distribution revenue representing slightly more than half of the total net revenue.

Story continues below advertisement

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the year are expected to be approximately $88 million to $95 million.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
CannabisCannabis RevenueAphiracannabis profitcannabis stock bubblecannabis stocks Aphiracannabis stocks investment
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.