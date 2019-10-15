Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Jets play the Arizona Coyotes

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 15, 2019 3:21 am
Updated October 15, 2019 3:22 am

Arizona Coyotes (1-2-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (4-3-0, third in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes travel to face the Winnipeg Jets.

Winnipeg went 47-30-5 overall and 29-18-3 in Western Conference play during the 2018-19 season. The Jets scored 270 total goals last season while collecting 458 assists.

Arizona went 27-19-4 in Western Conference play and 19-18-4 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Coyotes scored 209 total goals last season while collecting 328 assists.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Jets Injuries: None listed.

Coyotes Injuries: Niklas Hjalmarsson: out indefinitely (lower body), Lawson Crouse: day to day (upper body).

Story continues below advertisement

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
