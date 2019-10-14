Menu

Leafs recall Gravel from AHL, loan Sandin

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2019 11:01 am
Updated October 14, 2019 11:02 am

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs recalled defenceman Kevin Gravel from the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies on Monday, while loaning defenceman Rasmus Sandin to the AHL club.

Gravel, 27, has skated in three games with the Marlies this season. In 106 career regular-season NHL games, the Kingsford, Mich., native has registered a goal and 12 assists.

Gravel was originally selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the fifth-round (148th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft.

Sandin, a first-round pick in 2018, has two assists and two penalty minutes through his first six NHL games with the Maple Leafs this season.

The 19-year-old from Sweden has averaged 12:13 of ice time.

Toronto hosts the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
