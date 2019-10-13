2 charged after Drumheller RCMP seize drugs, guns, cash and vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Two Albertans are facing several charges after Drumheller RCMP seized drugs, guns, cash and a vehicle last week, according to police.

On Oct. 11, RCMP were investigating a complaint about a suspicious vehicle, a green 2004 Audi station wagon, and later found it parked in downtown Drumheller. Police said the plate on the vehicle was not a match, so officers deemed it stolen.

A woman, the vehicle’s passenger, was detained leaving a nearby business, where police then looked for the driver. The man tried to run but police arrested him, finding that he had “substantial amounts” of cash and a loaded, stolen handgun on him, officers said.

On Oct. 12, police executed a search warrant on the station wagon, seizing another stolen licence plate, methamphetamine, suspected GHB liquid (a date rape drug), three revolvers, a pistol and ammunition for all calibres. One of the guns was reported stolen from Saskatchewan, police said.

Tyson McDonald-Sherba, 24, of Trochu, Alta., was charged with:

two counts of possession of property obtained by crime

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

two counts of possession of a stolen firearm

five counts of possession of restricted weapon together with ammunition

possession of a concealed weapon

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

five counts of failure to comply with conditions of a recognizance

In addition to the above Criminal Code charges, McDonald-Sherba is also facing one charge under the provincial Traffic Safety Act for operating a vehicle while unauthorized. He is in custody and is scheduled to appear via CCTV in Strathmore court Oct. 15.

April Margaret Couturier, 32, of Drumheller was charged with:

two counts of possession of property obtained by crime

four counts of possession of a restricted weapon together with ammunition

possession of a stolen firearm

two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

two counts of failure to comply with conditions of a recognizance

Couturier has been released on her own recognizance to appear in Drumheller court on Oct. 25.

The investigation is ongoing and police want anyone with information about the station wagon to report any suspicious confirmed sightings from the past week in Calgary or surrounding areas to Drumheller RCMP at 403-823-2630 or the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.

