7 people displaced after two-story house fire in Kingston, N.S.

The Canadian Red Cross announced Sunday that seven people from two families have been displaced by a weekend fire in Kingston, Nova Scotia.

The families included a couple and their teenage son, plus a woman and three boys all under age 8.

At 12:10 a.m. on Friday, the Kingston District Fire Department said they was called to the building on George Street, where a fire damaged a two-storey house with a basement apartment.

Fire Chief Watson Armstrong said it took about 35 firefighters an hour and a half to contain the fire.

“The front of the structure was completely involved. The fire went up the side of the house into the eaves and up into the attic or up in the roof,” said Armstrong. Tweet This

The fire department reported that there were no injuries, and that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

For now, Canadian Red Cross volunteers have arranged emergency lodging, food, clothing purchases, and comfort toys to help the displaced families.

