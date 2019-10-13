Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

7 people displaced after two-story house fire in Kingston, N.S.

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 13, 2019 2:04 pm
.
. File / Global News

The Canadian Red Cross announced Sunday that seven people from two families have been displaced by a weekend fire in Kingston, Nova Scotia.

The families included a couple and their teenage son, plus a woman and three boys all under age 8.

At 12:10 a.m. on Friday, the Kingston District Fire Department said they was called to the building on George Street, where a fire damaged a two-storey house with a basement apartment.

READ MORE: 5 displaced after house fire in Shelburne, N.S.

Fire Chief Watson Armstrong said it took about 35 firefighters an hour and a half to contain the fire.

The front of the structure was completely involved. The fire went up the side of the house into the eaves and up into the attic or up in the roof,” said Armstrong.

Tweet This
Story continues below advertisement

The fire department reported that there were no injuries, and that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

For now, Canadian Red Cross volunteers have arranged emergency lodging, food, clothing purchases, and comfort toys to help the displaced families.

Tenants and landlords must know rights and legal requirements when it comes to fire safety
Tenants and landlords must know rights and legal requirements when it comes to fire safety
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
FireFoodKingstonChildrenFamiliesDisplacedemergency lodgingCanadian Red Cross volunteersCanadian Cross
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.