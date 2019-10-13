Menu

Traffic

Manitoba roads re-opening, but drivers should stay home if possible: province

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 13, 2019 11:35 am
Road closed sign.
Road closed sign. Shane Gibson/Global News

Despite significant progress overnight, road conditions in southern Manitoba remained far from ideal Sunday morning.

Highway 1 has opened in both eastbound and westbound lanes from Headingley to the Saskatchewan border, after being closed due to icy conditions and a number of crashes, but many other roads remain closed.

Larry Halayko of Manitoba Infrastructure said Manitobans should stay home if travel isn’t absolutely necessary, as crews are out on the roads restoring power, repairing traffic lights, and removing downed Hydro lines from roadways.

READ MORE: Manitoba Hydro tapping into ‘neighbour’ utilities to tackle storm damage

“If there’s a trail open, people shouldn’t be travelling on it. The roads are closed for a reason. It is a priority to get Hydro out to those sites. We’ve been working with them to get them out there,” he said.

“We really need people to stay home, especially in those areas that are the hardest hit.”

Story continues below advertisement

Halayko said Manitoba drivers should consider packing a safety kit for their vehicles, so they’re prepared in case of a similar situation in future, or any other kind of roadside emergency.

“You never know, are you going to have mechanical difficulties, or a wildlife collision, and it’s 30 below? It’s a very good reminder.”

For a full list of affected roads, visit manitoba511.ca.

Manitoba premier to declare state of emergency following snow storm
Manitoba premier to declare state of emergency following snow storm
TAGS
Winnipeg weatherHighway 1Roadsroad closuresManitoba StormManitoba roadsManitoba infrastructure5'11
