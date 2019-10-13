Manitoba roads re-opening, but drivers should stay home if possible: province

Send this page to someone via email

Despite significant progress overnight, road conditions in southern Manitoba remained far from ideal Sunday morning.

Highway 1 has opened in both eastbound and westbound lanes from Headingley to the Saskatchewan border, after being closed due to icy conditions and a number of crashes, but many other roads remain closed.

Larry Halayko of Manitoba Infrastructure said Manitobans should stay home if travel isn’t absolutely necessary, as crews are out on the roads restoring power, repairing traffic lights, and removing downed Hydro lines from roadways.

“If there’s a trail open, people shouldn’t be travelling on it. The roads are closed for a reason. It is a priority to get Hydro out to those sites. We’ve been working with them to get them out there,” he said.

“We really need people to stay home, especially in those areas that are the hardest hit.” Tweet This

#MBHwy1 West incident: Vicinity of Griswold to Vicinity of Virden on eastbound lanes, Road Reopened, https://t.co/O9tbb4CxbM — Manitoba Roads (@MBGovRoads) October 13, 2019

Halayko said Manitoba drivers should consider packing a safety kit for their vehicles, so they’re prepared in case of a similar situation in future, or any other kind of roadside emergency.

“You never know, are you going to have mechanical difficulties, or a wildlife collision, and it’s 30 below? It’s a very good reminder.”

For a full list of affected roads, visit manitoba511.ca.

