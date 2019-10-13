Menu

Sports

Winnipeg hosts Pittsburgh following overtime win

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 13, 2019 3:30 am

Pittsburgh Penguins (3-2-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (4-2-0, fourth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg hosts Pittsburgh after the Jets beat Chicago 3-2 in overtime.

Winnipeg finished 47-30-5 overall and 25-12-4 at home during the 2018-19 season. The Jets scored 270 total goals last season while averaging 3.3 per game.

Pittsburgh went 44-26-12 overall with a 21-12-8 record on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Penguins scored 271 total goals last season averaging 3.3 per game.

Sunday’s meeting will be the second of the season for the two teams. The Jets won the last matchup 4-1.

Jets Injuries: None listed.

Story continues below advertisement

Penguins Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
