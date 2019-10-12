QMJHL Roundup: Saturday, October 12, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

SHERBOOKE, Que. – Samuel Hlavaj stopped all 18 shots he faced as the Sherbrooke Phoenix blanked the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 5-0 on Saturday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Samuel Poulin scored twice to lead Sherbrooke (8-1-1). Alex-Olivier Voyer had the eventual winner at 7:35 of the second period, while Vincent Anctil and Nathael Roy also scored.

Emile Samson made 45 saves for Blainville-Boisbriand (3-6-1).

Neither team could score on the power play. The Phoenix were 0 for 3 and the Armada went 0 for 5.

ISLANDERS 2 TITAN 1 (SO)

CHARLOTTETOWN — Brett Budgell and Cedric Desruisseaux scored in the shootout as the Islanders edged Acadie-Bathurst.

Nikita Alexandrov had a goal in regulation time for Charlottetown (7-0-2).

Shawn Element scored for the Titan (0-6-3) and again in the shootout.

—

CATARACTES 5 OLYMPIQUES 3

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Xavier Bourgault scored twice, including the winner, as the Cataractes downed Gatineau.

Tyson Hinds, Valentin Nussbaumer and William Veillette rounded out the attack for Shawinigan (7-2-0).

Manix Landry, Emile Hegarty-Aubin and Alexandre Hogue replied for the Olympiques (1-6-2).

—

VOLTIGEURS 5 DRAKKAR 3

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Remy Anglehart had two goals as the Voltigeurs downed Baie-Comeau.

Isiah Campbell put away the winner at the 16:44 mark of the third period for Drummondville (5-4-0), while Xavier Simoneau and Dawson Mercer also scored.

Christopher Merisier-Ortiz struck twice for the Drakkar (3-5-2) and Gabriel Fortier also found the back of the net.

—

FOREURS 2 EAGLES 1

SYDNEY, N.S. — Karl Boudrias had the power-play winner late in the second period as Val-d’Or held off Cape Breton.

Nicolas Ouellet also scored for the Foreurs (3-4-2).

Nathan Larose scored for the Eagles (6-3-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2019.