Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP asking for public’s assistance in locating missing 42-year-old woman

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 12, 2019 5:03 pm
An undated handout photo of Sofia Chiara Noviello.
An undated handout photo of Sofia Chiara Noviello. New Brunswick RCMP-HO

New Brunswick RCMP is asking for the public’s help as they attempt to locate a missing 42-year-old woman from Moncton, N.B.

Police say Sofia Chiara Noviello was last spotted near Bromley Avenue in Moncton on Oct. 9 at approximately 12 p.m.

READ MORE: Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle

She was reported missing to police earlier on Saturday.

The Mounties say they have followed up on several leads to try and locate her, but so far have been unsuccessful.

Noviello was described as being five feet, four inches tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. She has shoulder-length black curly hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a long green dress and black jacket.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say she is known to sometimes wear a green-grey coloured Hijab.

3 dead, 2 injured in highway crash on southern New Brunswick highway
3 dead, 2 injured in highway crash on southern New Brunswick highway

The Mounties believe that Noviello could be travelling to Montreal.

Anyone with information on Noviello’s whereabouts, or who may have seen her since Oct. 9, is urged to contact 506-857-2400.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
RCMPNew BrunswickMonctonMontrealmissing personNew Brunswick RCMPSofia Chiara Noviello
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.