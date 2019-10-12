RCMP asking for public’s assistance in locating missing 42-year-old woman

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP is asking for the public’s help as they attempt to locate a missing 42-year-old woman from Moncton, N.B.

Police say Sofia Chiara Noviello was last spotted near Bromley Avenue in Moncton on Oct. 9 at approximately 12 p.m.

READ MORE: Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle

She was reported missing to police earlier on Saturday.

The Mounties say they have followed up on several leads to try and locate her, but so far have been unsuccessful.

Noviello was described as being five feet, four inches tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. She has shoulder-length black curly hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a long green dress and black jacket.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say she is known to sometimes wear a green-grey coloured Hijab.

1:44 3 dead, 2 injured in highway crash on southern New Brunswick highway 3 dead, 2 injured in highway crash on southern New Brunswick highway

The Mounties believe that Noviello could be travelling to Montreal.

Anyone with information on Noviello’s whereabouts, or who may have seen her since Oct. 9, is urged to contact 506-857-2400.