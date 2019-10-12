Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Vancouver Canucks take on the Philadelphia Flyers

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 12, 2019 3:26 am

Philadelphia Flyers (2-0-0, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (1-2-0, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers travel to play the Vancouver Canucks.

Vancouver finished 35-36-11 overall and 20-16-5 at home during the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Canucks allowed 2.9 goals on 31.6 shots per game last season.

Philadelphia finished 37-37-8 overall with a 18-19-4 record on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Flyers scored 2.9 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.4 last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Canucks Injuries: Oscar Fantenberg: out (concussion).

Story continues below advertisement

Flyers Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
HockeyNHLNational Hockey LeagueVancouver CanucksCanucksVancouver sportsVancouver hockeyCanucks hockey
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.