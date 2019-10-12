Regina Fire investigating blaze after “boom” heard by neighbours

Regina Fire Services is investigating a garage fire that happened Friday night.
A loud boom could be heard around 8:30 p.m. on the 1300 block of Alexander Street, just off Lewvan Drive, according to a pair of witnesses Global News spoke with.
The witnesses did not want to be identified, but both said they went to check on the scene, and saw a garage engulfed in flames.
One of the witnesses said they pulled a man, who appeared to be badly burned, from the blazing building. He was then taken to hospital.
