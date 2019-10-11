What’s open, what’s closed in Montreal for the 2019 Thanksgiving weekend

Send this page to someone via email

In Montreal, while some will be focused on basting and baking their turkeys, other will be selling the bird.

Here are the business and services you can count on to be open — and those that will be closed — on Thanksgiving weekend in the city.

Public Transit

Buses

Before you leave home, check your bus schedule. The STM will operate on holiday hours on Thanksgiving Monday.

Commuter Trains

Several lines won’t be operating on Thanksgiving Monday while others will operate on a Sunday schedule. The five other Exo train lines will not run.

Public Markets

The Jean-Talon, Atwater and Maisonneuve public markets are open on Thanksgiving Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

SAQ

Most SAQ stores will be open for their regular hours, except for those located in malls and other complexes that are closed for Thanksgiving Monday. If the store is located in a mall but also has street access, it will be open.

Shopping malls and grocery stores

Most malls, including Rockland Centre, Fairview Pointe-Claire, Eaton Centre and Place Montreal Trust, are open with varying hours.

Most large grocery stores are also open.

7:27 How to cook the perfect Thanksgiving turkey How to cook the perfect Thanksgiving turkey

Municipal offices

The City of Montreal will close several of its offices, including borough and Accès-Montréal offices.

Garbage collection

Garbage collection will operate as usual with the exception of Montreal North. In Sector 1, green bins will be collected Tuesday, Oct. 15.

For more information, check the city’s website or call 311.

Ecocentres

Ecocentres will operate on a summer schedule, opening every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Attractions

Arenas, pools, sports centres and libraries will operate according to their respective borough’s schedule.

Story continues below advertisement

The Claude-Robillard complex will be closed Monday, Oct. 14.

The Biodome is closed due to renovations, but the botanical garden and insectarium are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. As for the planetarium, it opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 5:30 p.m.

Montreal courthouse

Municipal court and all its service points will be closed Thanksgiving Monday.

— With files from Global’s Annabelle Olivier