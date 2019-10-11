What’s open, what’s closed in Montreal for the 2019 Thanksgiving weekend

In Montreal, while some will be focused on basting and baking their turkeys, other will be selling the bird.
Here are the business and services you can count on to be open — and those that will be closed — on Thanksgiving weekend in the city.
Public Transit
- Buses
Before you leave home, check your bus schedule. The STM will operate on holiday hours on Thanksgiving Monday.
- Commuter Trains
Several lines won’t be operating on Thanksgiving Monday while others will operate on a Sunday schedule. The five other Exo train lines will not run.
Public Markets
The Jean-Talon, Atwater and Maisonneuve public markets are open on Thanksgiving Monday.
SAQ
Most SAQ stores will be open for their regular hours, except for those located in malls and other complexes that are closed for Thanksgiving Monday. If the store is located in a mall but also has street access, it will be open.
Shopping malls and grocery stores
Most malls, including Rockland Centre, Fairview Pointe-Claire, Eaton Centre and Place Montreal Trust, are open with varying hours.
Most large grocery stores are also open.
Municipal offices
The City of Montreal will close several of its offices, including borough and Accès-Montréal offices.
Garbage collection
Garbage collection will operate as usual with the exception of Montreal North. In Sector 1, green bins will be collected Tuesday, Oct. 15.
For more information, check the city’s website or call 311.
Ecocentres
Ecocentres will operate on a summer schedule, opening every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Attractions
Arenas, pools, sports centres and libraries will operate according to their respective borough’s schedule.
The Claude-Robillard complex will be closed Monday, Oct. 14.
The Biodome is closed due to renovations, but the botanical garden and insectarium are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. As for the planetarium, it opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 5:30 p.m.
Montreal courthouse
Municipal court and all its service points will be closed Thanksgiving Monday.
— With files from Global’s Annabelle Olivier
