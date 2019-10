Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg driver has been arrested after a collision Wednesday morning on the North Perimeter highway near Pipeline Road.

RCMP said the incident happened when an SUV rear-ended a pickup truck.

The SUV’s driver, a 41-year-old Winnipeg woman, has been arrested for drug-impaired driving.

Police continue to investigate.

Yesterday at 7am, Headingley Traffic #rcmpmb, responded to a collision on the North Perimeter at Pipeline Road. An SUV rear-ended a pickup truck. The driver of the SUV, a 41yo female from Wpg has been arrested for Impaired Operation by Drugs. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/CXoXTT9GDw — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) October 10, 2019

