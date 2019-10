Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police say Highway 6 near Hamilton Airport has been closed due to a fatal crash.

The collision has closed the highway in Mont Hope between Chippewa Rd. W. and Leeming Road.

Police say it is unclear when the road will reopen.

More to follow…

