Police investigate early morning crash that sends one to hospital

Halifax Regional Police is investigating following an early morning crash that sent one person to hospital.
Police say just before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a single vehicle accident in the 2200 block of Connaught Avenue.
The vehicle was driving north, according to police, when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree and fire hydrant.
The driver was rushed to hospital with what police believe to be life-threatening injuries. The passenger was treated and has since been released.
Police have closed the northbound lane of Connaught Avenue between Quinpool Road and Oak Street while it investigates.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS