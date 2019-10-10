Menu

Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 10, 2019 3:21 am
Updated October 10, 2019 3:22 am

Tampa Bay Lightning (1-1-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (2-1-1, third in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Toronto went 46-28-8 overall and 28-18-6 in Eastern Conference games in the 2018-19 season. The Maple Leafs averaged 2.8 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes per game.

Tampa Bay finished 62-16-4 overall and 23-5-0 in Atlantic Division games during the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Lightning allowed 2.6 goals on 32.0 shots per game last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Maple Leafs Injuries: None listed.

Lightning Injuries: Brayden Point: day to day (lower body).

Story continues below advertisement

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
HockeyNHLToronto Maple LeafsNational Hockey LeagueMaple LeafsLeafsLeafs hockeyToronto sportstoronto hockeyToronto Leafs
