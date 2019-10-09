Menu

Sports

Johansson scores in OT, Sabres top Canadiens 5-4

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 9, 2019 10:52 pm

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Marcus Johansson scored 1:30 into overtime, leading the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night.

Jack Eichel scored twice and added two assists, and the Sabres improved to 3-0-1, the team’s best start since opening the 2009-10 season 4-0-1. Rookie Victor Olofsson matched an NHL record in becoming the fourth NHL player to score first six career goals on the power play in a game Buffalo converted two of five opportunities.

Jeff Skinner also scored and defenceman Rasmus Dahlin had two assists, while Carter Hutton stopped 23 shots and improved to 3-0.

Joel Armia scored twice and added an assist in a game the Canadiens rallied from a two-goal, third-period deficit. Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Ben Chiarot, with the tying goal with 7:06 remaining, also scored for the Canadiens (1-0-2)

Keith Kincaid stopped 34 shots.

Story continues below advertisement

The game was decided just as Montreal’s Paul Byron exited the penalty box while serving a slashing penalty.

FLYERS 4, DEVILS 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 25 shots for his first career shutout to lift Philadelphia past New Jersey.

Ivan Provorov scored for the Flyers, and so did Kevin Hayes, Sean Couturier and Travis Konency as part of a three-goal third period in their home opener.

Hart shined in the Philly debut of new coach Alain Vigneault, securing the shutout in his 33rd NHL game.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

© 2019 The Canadian Press
HockeyNHLNational Hockey LeagueNHL Capsules
