Canada

Quebec man found guilty in death of pregnant woman struck outside hospital in 2016

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2019 3:36 pm
This photo shows Marie-Pier Gagné who died tragically Aug. 10, 2016, when she was struck by a car while 40 weeks pregnant.
This photo shows Marie-Pier Gagné who died tragically Aug. 10, 2016, when she was struck by a car while 40 weeks pregnant. Courtesy Crowdrise

A Quebec City man who’d been urged not to drive by doctors because of his epilepsy has been found guilty on three counts of criminal negligence after fatally hitting a pregnant woman outside a city hospital in 2016.

Jonathan Falardeau-Laroche was on trial for the death of Marie-Pier Gagné, who was struck outside the Laval University Health Centre on Aug. 10, 2016.

Falardeau-Laroche had just come from an appointment with his own neurologist when he struck Gagné, who was 40 weeks pregnant and going to a pre-natal clinic.

Gagné was killed, but doctors delivered her daughter and she survived despite suffering serious injuries. Another driver was also injured.

READ MORE: $50K raised after pregnant woman killed in Quebec City; baby survived

Quebec court Judge Pierre-L. Rousseau concluded that Falardeau-Laroche’s actions amounted to reckless indifference when he decided to get behind the wheel of his car against the advice of his own doctor and his colleagues.

Story continues below advertisement

He was found guilty on three counts — criminal negligence causing the death of Gagné and two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm of the unborn baby and the other driver.

Crown prosecutor Thomas Jacques praised the judge’s decision as he spoke to reporters after the verdict was rendered.

“The judge issued a reminder that driving a motor vehicle is a privilege and not a right,” Jacques said.

READ MORE: Infant saved after pregnant mother killed reportedly in stable condition

“(The accused) made the decision to drive against the advice of his doctor, his colleagues at work … he was aware of the limits of his medical condition,” the prosecutor said, pointing out Falardeau-Laroche had been in another accident on the Pierre Laporte Bridge several months before the fatal crash.

A date will be set for a sentencing hearing on Dec. 3 and a pre-sentence report is due on that day.

Jacques wouldn’t say what sentence he’ll recommend but noted the child who survived suffered major fractures and significant injuries at the time.

Funeral for pregnant woman killed by car in Quebec City
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Quebec CityEpilepsyQuebec courtCriminal NegligenceMarie-Pier GagnéThomas JacquesPregnant woman struckJonathan Falardeau-LarocheLaval University Health Centre
