Canada

Manitoba judge says limiting imitation firearms could prevent so-called suicides-by-cop

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2019 2:13 pm
FILE - This April 28, 2016, file photo shows a semi-automatic handgun, left, next to a Powerline 340 BB gun, right, displayed during a news conference in Baltimore. A Manitoba judge is calling for new rules governing imitation firearms, in order to reduce the risk of fatal shootings involving police and so-called suicides-by-cop. .
FILE - This April 28, 2016, file photo shows a semi-automatic handgun, left, next to a Powerline 340 BB gun, right, displayed during a news conference in Baltimore. A Manitoba judge is calling for new rules governing imitation firearms, in order to reduce the risk of fatal shootings involving police and so-called suicides-by-cop. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Juliet Linderman

A Manitoba judge is calling for new rules governing imitation firearms to reduce the risk of fatal shootings involving police and so-called suicides-by-cop.

Provincial court Judge Lindy Choy says the availability of toy guns that look like the real thing increases the risk of deadly confrontations.

Choy says police may not know whether a weapon being pointed at them is real or fake, and often have no choice but to react on the assumption the weapon is real.

READ MORE: Winnipeg seeing significant increase in gun crime: police, community groups

Choy oversaw an inquest into the deaths of two men who were shot by Winnipeg police in separate incidents in 2015.

One man had pointed a real firearm at police and the other had pointed a gun that turned out to be a replica.

Story continues below advertisement

Choy’s inquest report says officers responded appropriately given the threats they faced, and calls on the Manitoba government to consider tightening the availability of imitation firearms.

“The availability of imitation firearms in society makes it more likely that police will be provoked to use lethal force,” Choy wrote.

“I recommend the Province of Manitoba consider enacting legislation regulating the acquisition and possession of imitation firearms to reduce the risk of harm to the person possessing the imitation firearm, members of the public and law enforcement officials.”

Winnipeg Police help to dispose of unwanted firearms
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
manitoba judgereplica handgunssuicide by copfake handgunslimiting fake handgunslimiting replica handgunslindy choymanitoba judge lindy choy guns
