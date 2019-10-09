Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by car in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Wednesday sustained life-threatening injuries

Emergency crews were called to Cawthra Road and Dundas Street at around 11:42 a.m.

When crews arrived, police said the pedestrian was pinned underneath a vehicle.

The pedestrian was removed from under the vehicle and taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

Police said the major collision bureau has been called in to investigate.

UPDATE:

– Male pedestrian has been removed from under the vehicle.

– Being transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

– Major Collision Bureau is attending

– Avoid area — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) October 9, 2019

