Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by car in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Wednesday sustained life-threatening injuries
Emergency crews were called to Cawthra Road and Dundas Street at around 11:42 a.m.
When crews arrived, police said the pedestrian was pinned underneath a vehicle.
The pedestrian was removed from under the vehicle and taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.
Police said the major collision bureau has been called in to investigate.
