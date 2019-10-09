Menu

Canada

Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by car in Mississauga

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 9, 2019 1:48 pm
An aerial photo from the scene near Cawthra Road and Dundas Street East in Mississauga.
An aerial photo from the scene near Cawthra Road and Dundas Street East in Mississauga. Global News

Peel Regional Police say a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Wednesday sustained life-threatening injuries

Emergency crews were called to Cawthra Road and Dundas Street at around 11:42 a.m.

When crews arrived, police said the pedestrian was pinned underneath a vehicle.

The pedestrian was removed from under the vehicle and taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

Police said the major collision bureau has been called in to investigate.

TAGS
Mississaugapeel regional policepedestrian hitDundas StreetCawthra roadpedestrian hit MississaugaDundas Street Mississauga
