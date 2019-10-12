Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

‘Shot fired’ call leads to charges for Belleville resident: N.S. RCMP

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 12, 2019 12:44 pm
.
. The Canadian Press

Members of Yarmouth Rural and Town RCMP responded to a report that a man had fired a shot from a firearm outside a home in Belleville, N.S., on Tuesday.

At 8:24 p.m., police blocked the road in the area and contained the home. The suspect had re-entered the home by that time.

READ MORE: Buildings evacuated at SFU Burnaby campus amid gun scare

After several hours, police said the suspect agreed to surrender to police. He exited the home and was arrested without incident.

No injuries were reported.

READ MORE: COMMENTARY: Liberal gun proposals offer little more than symbolism and platitudes

The suspect, a 64-year-old man from Belleville, is facing charges of careless use of a firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm and possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized.

Story continues below advertisement

He will appear in Yarmouth provincial court at a later date.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Nova ScotiaFirearmBellevilleweaponYarmouth CountyYarmouth provincial courtN.S. RCMPTown RCMP
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.