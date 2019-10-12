‘Shot fired’ call leads to charges for Belleville resident: N.S. RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Members of Yarmouth Rural and Town RCMP responded to a report that a man had fired a shot from a firearm outside a home in Belleville, N.S., on Tuesday.

At 8:24 p.m., police blocked the road in the area and contained the home. The suspect had re-entered the home by that time.

After several hours, police said the suspect agreed to surrender to police. He exited the home and was arrested without incident.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect, a 64-year-old man from Belleville, is facing charges of careless use of a firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm and possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized.

He will appear in Yarmouth provincial court at a later date.