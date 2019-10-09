Millennials Will Make A Difference In This Election; If They Show Up !

Send this page to someone via email

An Elections Canada ballot box is shown on federal election day in Montreal, Monday, May 2, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

All of the major political contenders in this election are trying to curry favour with the millennials, the youngest generation of voters, many of them, first time voters.

They’ve all fashioned policies on climate change and daycare and student debt and housing affordability to attempt to connect with, and win support from the group that now makes up the largest demographic voting block in the country.

And, to be sure, millennials will have a significant impact in this election, if they show up !

Traditionally, voter turnout has been remarkably low among the youngest generation of voters; the most often cited reason is that politicians don’t usually address the issues that matter to young Canadians.

But that appears to be changing; millennials are active on key social justice issues like climate change and LGBTQ rights, and women’s rights .

They march in the streets and they inundate social media to demand action and , so far, political parties are responding.

But they need to understand that raising awareness is only half of the job.

Change occurs at the ballot box, not on social media.

One vote is worth more than a dozen tweets.

Millennials now have the muscle and the opportunity to shape Canada’a future, if they decide to take part.