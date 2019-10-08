Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Money

$500,000 lottery win for group of 7 co-workers in Vernon

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 8, 2019 5:10 pm
Updated October 8, 2019 5:11 pm
Tina Gauvin smiles while holding a presentation cheque from the B.C. Lottery Corporation for $500,000.
Tina Gauvin smiles while holding a presentation cheque from the B.C. Lottery Corporation for $500,000. B.C. Lottery Corporation

Seven co-workers in Vernon became a group of co-winners after winning $500,000 in a lottery draw last month.

The B.C. Lottery Corporation says the group matched all four Extra numbers in the 6/49 draw on Sept. 25.

Related News

All seven work at a local pharmacy.

READ MORE: Man survives cancer twice — then wins $4.6M lottery ticket jackpot

“I am known for playing tricks on my co-workers, so when I told them we won, no one would believe me,” said Tina Gauvin who was appointed team captain by the group.

Gauvin said she was picking her mother up from the airport, when she stopped by a self-serve terminal to scan the winning ticket.

“I was in awe,” Gauvin said. “I thought we had won $50, but then I saw so many zeros. I checked it again and asked the retailer if their machine was broken.”

Story continues below advertisement
Just inherited some money? Make sure you follow these steps
Just inherited some money? Make sure you follow these steps

Gauvin said she was in such disbelief, that she checked the ticket three times before sharing the news with her co-workers.

“We waited until everyone was finished work before we went to the Hunter’s store in Vernon, where I purchased the ticket, and everyone erupted in excitement.”

Iowa man asks for novelty cheque after winning a dollar
Iowa man asks for novelty cheque after winning a dollar

When asked what the group may do with their winnings, Gauvin said they have been dreaming up ideas.

“Some people want to go on vacation, and some want to use it for a down payment on a house,” she said. “But we will probably have a get together for the group, too.”

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
OkanaganVernonLotteryNorth OkanaganBCLCBC Lottery Corporationlottery winners6-49Coworkerspharmacy coworkers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.