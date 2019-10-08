$500,000 lottery win for group of 7 co-workers in Vernon

Send this page to someone via email

Seven co-workers in Vernon became a group of co-winners after winning $500,000 in a lottery draw last month.

The B.C. Lottery Corporation says the group matched all four Extra numbers in the 6/49 draw on Sept. 25.

All seven work at a local pharmacy.

“I am known for playing tricks on my co-workers, so when I told them we won, no one would believe me,” said Tina Gauvin who was appointed team captain by the group.

Gauvin said she was picking her mother up from the airport, when she stopped by a self-serve terminal to scan the winning ticket.

“I was in awe,” Gauvin said. “I thought we had won $50, but then I saw so many zeros. I checked it again and asked the retailer if their machine was broken.”

Gauvin said she was in such disbelief, that she checked the ticket three times before sharing the news with her co-workers.

“We waited until everyone was finished work before we went to the Hunter’s store in Vernon, where I purchased the ticket, and everyone erupted in excitement.”

When asked what the group may do with their winnings, Gauvin said they have been dreaming up ideas.

“Some people want to go on vacation, and some want to use it for a down payment on a house,” she said. “But we will probably have a get together for the group, too.”