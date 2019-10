With the sold-out Luke Combs show coming up this weekend, it makes new music even more exciting.

Combs released “What You See Is What You Get” on Oct. 7 and after only having it released for under 24 hours it already has over 40,000 views on YouTube. Every song this man release is like pure gold. I don’t know how he does it but we sure do love it.

Here are a few more songs, by Luke Combs, that you may enjoy listening to before the big show, on Friday.