Police investigating after man stabbed in downtown Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say a 39-year-old man was sent to hospital after being stabbed in downtown Kitchener on Sunday.
According to a news release, the man was reportedly attacked in the early morning hours on King Street West.
Police said the victim suffered multiple injuries and was taken to a trauma centre in Hamilton in non-life-threatening condition.
No arrests have been made in connection with the investigation, and police did not provide a suspect description.
The incident is now in the hands of detectives with the criminal investigations branch.
Anyone with information or any witnesses are asked to contact police at 519-570-9777. Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
