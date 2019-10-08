Menu

Crime

Police investigating after man stabbed in downtown Kitchener

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted October 8, 2019 11:25 am
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in downtown Kitchener on Sunday.
Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a 39-year-old man was sent to hospital after being stabbed in downtown Kitchener on Sunday.

According to a news release, the man was reportedly attacked in the early morning hours on King Street West.

Police said the victim suffered multiple injuries and was taken to a trauma centre in Hamilton in non-life-threatening condition.

READ MORE: 2 delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint in Kitchener within minutes, police say

No arrests have been made in connection with the investigation, and police did not provide a suspect description.

The incident is now in the hands of detectives with the criminal investigations branch.

Anyone with information or any witnesses are asked to contact police at 519-570-9777. Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



TAGS
CrimeWaterloo Regional PoliceKitchenerKitchener CrimeKing Street WestKitchener Stabbingdowntown KitchenerWaterloo Regional Police StabbingDowntown kitchener stabbingKing Street West stabbingMan stabbed Kitchener
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.