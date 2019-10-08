Groom charged with sexually assaulting bridesmaid just before wedding

Send this page to someone via email

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with sexual assault of his now-wife’s bridesmaid two days before their scheduled wedding day.

The wedding party and guests were celebrating the upcoming nuptials at the Shawnee Inn in Smithfield Township on Aug. 30 when the incident occurred.

The Washington Post reports that a man was caught by his then-fiancée assaulting one of her bridesmaids. A physical fight between the couple ensued.

The same day, Daniel Carney, 28, was charged with indecent assault without consent of other, simple assault and a felony count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with an unconscious person.

Local broadcast station WNEP-TV reports that the victim, who had been drinking, blacked out and woke up to a man fondling her breasts with her bikini bottoms removed.

Surveillance footage, according to the station, shows Carney allegedly pulling the woman, who appeared to be “extremely unsteady on her feet,” into a downstairs locker room.

Police report that the groom admitted to taking advantage of the bridesmaid.

Officials of the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office listened in on a call between Carney and the victim, and he reportedly apologized many times, saying it was his fault.

According to documents, Carney was arraigned before District Judge Brian Germany and was released on US$100,000 unsecured bail.

Carney’s preliminary arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday, and his preliminary hearing is coming up on Oct. 16.

Fox News reports a friend of the couple told them the two still got married despite the charges being laid.

