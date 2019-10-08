Menu

U.K. to publish more details of no-deal Brexit plans amid talks with the EU

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 8, 2019 6:19 am
UK PM Boris Johnson says ‘some way’ off from Brexit resolution
WATCH: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that a Brexit resolution was some way off but that the Irish backstop had to go and that European Union had reacted constructively to his proposals for a new deal.

The British government says it still hopes to strike a Brexit deal with the European Union, despite mounting gloom on both sides of the Channel about the chances of success.

READ MORE: Ireland prepares for the worst with ‘no deal Brexit’ budget

EU leaders have demanded more “realism” from Britain in response to a Brexit plan proposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The bloc says the proposals don’t fulfil the U.K.’s commitment to a frictionless border between Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland.

French President Emmanuel Macron says the EU will assess by Friday whether a deal is possible.

Ireland PM says he’d consider Brexit extension if UK sought one

The British government says the U.K. will leave on Oct. 31 with or without a divorce deal, and is taking steps to minimize the pain of a no-deal exit.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s due to publish more details of planning for a no-deal Brexit on Tuesday.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
