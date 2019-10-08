Menu

Los Angeles Kings visit the Calgary Flames

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 8, 2019 3:33 am

Los Angeles Kings (0-1-0, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (1-1-0, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Calgary Flames.

Calgary finished 16-11-2 in Pacific Division games and 26-10-5 at home a season ago. The Flames recorded 505 assists on 289 total goals last season.

Los Angeles finished 22-23-5 in Western Conference action and 14-21-6 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Kings averaged 3.4 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Flames Injuries: None listed.

Kings Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
HockeyNHLCalgary FlamesNational Hockey LeagueCalgary SportsFlamesCalgary HockeyFlames hockey
