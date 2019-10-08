Menu

Sports

Pittsburgh Penguins host the Winnipeg Jets

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 8, 2019 3:31 am

Winnipeg Jets (1-2-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (1-1-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets travel to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Pittsburgh went 44-26-12 overall a season ago while going 23-14-4 at home. The Penguins scored 56 power play goals with a 24.6% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

Winnipeg finished 47-30-5 overall and 22-18-1 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Jets scored 270 total goals last season while collecting 458 assists.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Penguins Injuries: None listed.

Jets Injuries: Bryan Little: out (concussion).

Story continues below advertisement

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
HockeyNHLWinnipeg SportsWinnipeg JetsNational Hockey LeagueJetsWinnipeg hockey
