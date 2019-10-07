Menu

World

Major U.S. retailers Kroger, Walgreens stop sales of e-cigarettes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2019 8:31 pm
In this Wednesday, May 14, 2014 photo, customers walk toward an entrance to a Walgreens store location, in Boston.
In this Wednesday, May 14, 2014 photo, customers walk toward an entrance to a Walgreens store location, in Boston. . (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Two major retailers say they will no longer sell e-cigarettes in the U.S. amid mounting health questions surrounding vaping.

Supermarket chain Kroger and drugstore chain Walgreens announced Monday they would discontinue sales of e-cigarettes at their stores nationwide, citing an uncertain regulatory environment.

READ MORE: Walmart, Sam’s Clubs to stop selling electronic cigarettes

The vaping industry has come under scrutiny after hundreds of people have fallen ill and at least eight have died after using vaping devices.

Walmart announced last month that it would stop selling e-cigarettes at its stores nationwide.

Vaping retailers may soon require licenses to sell in Toronto

Kroger said it would stop selling e-cigarettes as soon as its current inventory runs out at its more than 2,700 stores and 1,500 fuel centres. The Cincinnati-based company operates Ralphs, Harris Teeter and other stores.

Story continues below advertisement

Walgreens, based in Deerfield, Illinois, operates more than 9,500 stores in the U.S.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
WalmartVapingE-cigarettesvaping banKrogerKroger walgreens VapingSupermarket chains stop selling E-CigarettesVaping Ban U.S>Walgreens
