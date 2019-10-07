Major U.S. retailers Kroger, Walgreens stop sales of e-cigarettes

Send this page to someone via email

Two major retailers say they will no longer sell e-cigarettes in the U.S. amid mounting health questions surrounding vaping.

Supermarket chain Kroger and drugstore chain Walgreens announced Monday they would discontinue sales of e-cigarettes at their stores nationwide, citing an uncertain regulatory environment.

Walmart announced last month that it would stop selling e-cigarettes at its stores nationwide.

Kroger said it would stop selling e-cigarettes as soon as its current inventory runs out at its more than 2,700 stores and 1,500 fuel centres. The Cincinnati-based company operates Ralphs, Harris Teeter and other stores.

Walgreens, based in Deerfield, Illinois, operates more than 9,500 stores in the U.S.