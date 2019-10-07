Men threaten people with long-barreled gun in parked car, say Winnipeg police

A man and a woman were victims of a strongarm robbery on Roslyn Road early Saturday morning, said police.
Police said the two were in a car parked behind an apartment building shortly after midnight when they were confronted by three men in a truck, one of whom pulled out a long-barreled gun and threatened them.
Although personal property was stolen, the victims weren’t physically harmed.
The Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-988-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
Vape shop posts video of robbery to shame thieves
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS