Crime

Men threaten people with long-barreled gun in parked car, say Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 2:38 pm
Winnipeg Police Service car.
Winnipeg Police Service car. Shane Gibson/Global News

A man and a woman were victims of a strongarm robbery on Roslyn Road early Saturday morning, said police.

Police said the two were in a car parked behind an apartment building shortly after midnight when they were confronted by three men in a truck, one of whom pulled out a long-barreled gun and threatened them.

READ MORE: Charges laid in north Winnipeg robbery spree, police say

Although personal property was stolen, the victims weren’t physically harmed.

The Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-988-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

