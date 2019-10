Those Old Radio Shows November 1-2

Send this page to someone via email

Friday, Nov. 1:

Hour 1: Richard Diamond – The Dixon Case; Amos & Andy – Imitating the Happy Harringtons

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – So Big

Hour 3: Dark Fantasy – House of Bread; 21st Precinct – $700 Bribe

Hour 4: Ozzie & Harriet – Upholstry Drive; Red Ryder – Timber Tornado

Saturday, Nov. 2:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Crazy; Dimension X – A Pebble in the Sky

Hour 2: Burns & Allen – Speech to Honor Ronald Reagan; Six Shooter – Apron Faced Sorrel

Hour 3: Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – The Silver Blue Matter

Hour 4: Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – The Silver Blue Matter (conclusion); Whistler – The Choice; Bickersons – Lose Their Apartment

Hour 5: Our Miss Brooks – Walter vs Stretch Grudge Match; Boston Blackie – The Marjorie Conden Kidnapping