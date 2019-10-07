October 12 – Hope Mission

Thanksgiving is a time for family, celebration and togetherness. But imagine what it feels like, to be on the streets — hungry and all alone.

This Thanksgiving share your blessings with our hungry and hurting neighbours, right here in Edmonton.

This week on Talk to the Experts, Daryl Hooke is joined by the Hope Mission.

For $54, you can help Hope Mission provide a hot meal and other care for 20 people. Your gift will fill and empty stomach and touch a broken heart.

