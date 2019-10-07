Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

October 12 – Hope Mission

By 630CHED
Posted October 7, 2019 1:06 pm
.

Thanksgiving is a time for family, celebration and togetherness. But imagine what it feels like, to be on the streets — hungry and all alone.
This Thanksgiving share your blessings with our hungry and hurting neighbours, right here in Edmonton.

This week on Talk to the Experts, Daryl Hooke is joined by the Hope Mission.

For $54, you can help Hope Mission provide a hot meal and other care for 20 people. Your gift will fill and empty stomach and touch a broken heart.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Talk to the Experts630 CHED Talk to the ExpertsTalk to the Experts Hope Mission
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.