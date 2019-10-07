Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Winnipeg’s deficit shrinks to $6.9 million for the year

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 11:38 am
City Hall.
City Hall. File / Global News

The City of Winnipeg’s deficit continues to shrink and is now expected to be at $6.9 million for the year, based on the latest financial status report and forecast.

The city said it expects that number to be further reduced once the final report is released at the end of the year, thanks to financial improvements and cost control.

READ MORE: Excessive snowfall to blame for Winnipeg’s first-quarter deficit

Coun. Scott Gillingham
Coun. Scott Gillingham City of Winnipeg / Twitter

“Maintaining sound fiscal management will be necessary to end the year in a balanced position,” said Coun. Scott Gillingham (St. James), chair of the Standing Policy Committee on Finance.

Story continues below advertisement

“Departments will be expected to make every effort to control expenses and remain within budget over the remaining months in order to eliminate the forecasted deficit.”

Tweet This

The city said a major factor in the deficit figure was money spent in February to tackle an above-average snowfall. The public works department is more than $11 million over budget.

Manitoba deficit down, but health spending up
Manitoba deficit down, but health spending up
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
City HallCity of WinnipegScott Gillinghamwinnipeg deficit
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.