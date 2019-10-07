Menu

Upper Musquodoboit man, 64, dies after crashing vehicle into ditch: police

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 10:12 am
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018.
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A 64-year-old man from Upper Musquodoboit, N.S., died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night, according to police.

READ MORE: Police investigating armed robbery in Dartmouth

Nova Scotia RCMP say they responded to the crash in a small community east of Musquodoboit Harbour just before 8 p.m.

Police say they arrived to find a pickup truck in the ditch at the intersection of Wittenburg Road and Highway 224 in Chaswood.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, died at the scene.

READ MORE: 54-year-old dead after crash on Nova Scotia’s Cabot Trail

The section of highway was closed for several hours as police investigated the cause, but has since reopened.

