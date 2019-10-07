Upper Musquodoboit man, 64, dies after crashing vehicle into ditch: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 64-year-old man from Upper Musquodoboit, N.S., died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night, according to police.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they responded to the crash in a small community east of Musquodoboit Harbour just before 8 p.m.

Police say they arrived to find a pickup truck in the ditch at the intersection of Wittenburg Road and Highway 224 in Chaswood.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, died at the scene.

The section of highway was closed for several hours as police investigated the cause, but has since reopened.

