Sports

St. Louis plays Toronto for non-conference showdown

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 7, 2019 3:21 am

St. Louis Blues (1-0-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (2-0-1, first in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto plays St. Louis in a non-conference matchup.

Toronto went 46-28-8 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 23-16-2 at home. The Maple Leafs were called for 228 penalties last season averaging 2.8 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes per game.

St. Louis finished 45-28-9 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 21-13-7 on the road. The Blues averaged 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Maple Leafs Injuries: None listed.

Blues Injuries: Robert Thomas: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
