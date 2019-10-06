Menu

Sports

QMJHL Roundup: Sunday, October 6, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 6, 2019 6:50 pm
Updated October 6, 2019 6:51 pm

SAINT JOHN, N.B. – Darien Kielb recorded a hat trick and Felix Bibeau had a goal and three assists to lead the Quebec Remparts to a 7-5 win over the Saint John Sea Dogs on Sunday in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Colton O’Brien, Nathan Gaucher and James Malatesta also scored for Quebec (5-2-0).

Nicholas Deakin-Poot led the Sea Dogs (3-4-0) with a pair of goals. Nicolas Guay, Jeremie Poirier and Brady Burns also scored.

Remparts goaltender Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo stopped 36 shots. Saint John’s Noah Patenaude made 31 saves.

ISLANDERS 3 TITAN 1

BATHURST, N.B — Gaetan Jobin scored twice and Nikita Alexandrov had two assists to lift Charlottetown (5-0-2) over the winless Titan (0-6-1).

Story continues below advertisement

PHOENIX 5 ARMADA 1

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Patrick Guay scored two goals and set up another in Sherbrooke’s (6-1-1) victory over the Armada (3-3-1).

OCEANIC 4 TIGRES 1

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Alexis Lafreniere scored twice, including an empty-netter with 30 seconds remaining in the third period, and Rimouski (4-2-1) beat the Tigres (2-3-2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
