Big 3rd period powers Oshawa Generals past Hamilton Bulldogs

Make it five losses in a row for the Hamilton Bulldogs following a 6-3 defeat against the Oshawa Generals Saturday night at FirstOntario Centre.

Oshawa’s Ty Tullio opened the scoring 4:12 into the contest when he beat Hamilton goalie Marco Costantini.

But the Bulldogs (1-5) battled back with goals from Logan Morrison, his first of the season, and Arthur Kaliyev less than six minutes later as Hamilton went into the first intermission with a 2-1 lead.

Serron Noel netted the only goal in the second period when his shot bounced up and over Costantini and into the net to even the score 2-2 with 1:25 to go in the period.

The Dogs retook the lead early in the third period when Ryan Winterton banged home a rebound past Generals goaltender Zachary Paputsakis.

Hamilton’s lead, however, was short lived.

Tye McSorley scored in his Ontario Hockey League debut and William Ennis notched his first goal of the season as Oshawa (6-0) gained a 4-3 advantage.

Tullio added his second goal of the night just over six minutes later and Danil Antropov rounded out the scoring as the Generals ended the contest with four unanswered goals.

Hamilton next plays Sunday at 2 p.m. when they host the Kingston Frontenacs.