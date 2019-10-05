Menu

Sports

Big 3rd period powers Oshawa Generals past Hamilton Bulldogs

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted October 5, 2019 10:18 pm
The Hamilton Bulldogs fell 6-3 to the Oshawa Generals Saturday night.

Make it five losses in a row for the Hamilton Bulldogs following a 6-3 defeat against the Oshawa Generals Saturday night at FirstOntario Centre.

Oshawa’s Ty Tullio opened the scoring 4:12 into the contest when he beat Hamilton goalie Marco Costantini.

But the Bulldogs (1-5) battled back with goals from Logan Morrison, his first of the season, and Arthur Kaliyev less than six minutes later as Hamilton went into the first intermission with a 2-1 lead.

READ MORE: Hamilton Bulldogs blitzed by Steelheads in Mississauga

Serron Noel netted the only goal in the second period when his shot bounced up and over Costantini and into the net to even the score 2-2 with 1:25 to go in the period.

The Dogs retook the lead early in the third period when Ryan Winterton banged home a rebound past Generals goaltender Zachary Paputsakis.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton’s lead, however, was short lived.

Tye McSorley scored in his Ontario Hockey League debut and William Ennis notched his first goal of the season as Oshawa (6-0) gained a 4-3 advantage.

Tullio added his second goal of the night just over six minutes later and Danil Antropov rounded out the scoring as the Generals ended the contest with four unanswered goals.

Hamilton next plays Sunday at 2 p.m. when they host the Kingston Frontenacs.

OHLOntario Hockey LeagueHamilton BulldogsOshawa GeneralsFirstOntario CentreBulldogs hockeyHamilton hockeyGenerals hockey
