Crews battle 2 overnight fires in Bridgewater neighbourhood

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews were kept busy overnight fighting a pair of structure fires in the Bridgewater area on Saturday.

Just after midnight, firefighters were called to the 300 block of Cadboro Road, where they found two empty storage structures ablaze.

Tankers had to bring in water, as there is no hydrant service in the area.

The fire was declared under control after a half-hour battle. One of the structures is believed to be a total loss and the other sustained significant damage.

The fire is also at the site of a houseboat and trailer fire a year ago in October of 2018.

At 1:24 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to reports of smoke coming from two construction trailers on Eaglewood Drive.

The fire was brought under control very quickly.

No one was injured in either incident and no damage estimates are available at this time.

