Sports

Eastern Conference battle pits Ottawa against New York

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 5, 2019 3:21 am

New York Rangers (1-0-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (0-1-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York faces Ottawa in Eastern Conference action.

Ottawa finished 17-32-3 in Eastern Conference games and 18-19-4 at home during the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Senators recorded four shutouts last season while compiling an .897 save percentage.

New York went 32-36-14 overall and 21-22-9 in Eastern Conference games during the 2018-19 season. The Rangers averaged 29.2 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 2.7 goals per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Senators Injuries: None listed.

Story continues below advertisement

Rangers Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
HockeyNHLNational Hockey LeagueOttawa SenatorsOttawa sportsSenatorsOttawa hockeySenators hockey
