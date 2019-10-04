Variety Week on Global BC 2019: Day 5

Variety Week continues on Global BC and we are highlighting stories from children and families around the province who have been helped by Variety – the Children’s Charity.
You can donate to help kids in B.C. through Variety by calling 310-KIDS or donating online. You can also text KIDS to 45678 to make a $20 donation.
Our coverage of Variety Week continues below.
WATCH: ‘Club Heartly’ kid Emily now giving back to Variety
‘Club Heartly’ kid Emily now giving back to Variety
WATCH: Variety helps Mercedes find her independence
Variety helps Mercedes find her independence
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS