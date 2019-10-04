Variety Week on Global BC 2019: Day 5

Send this page to someone via email

Variety Week continues on Global BC and we are highlighting stories from children and families around the province who have been helped by Variety – the Children’s Charity.

You can donate to help kids in B.C. through Variety by calling 310-KIDS or donating online. You can also text KIDS to 45678 to make a $20 donation.

Our coverage of Variety Week continues below.

WATCH: ‘Club Heartly’ kid Emily now giving back to Variety

1:44 ‘Club Heartly’ kid Emily now giving back to Variety ‘Club Heartly’ kid Emily now giving back to Variety

WATCH: Variety helps Mercedes find her independence

2:12 Variety helps Mercedes find her independence Variety helps Mercedes find her independence

