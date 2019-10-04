N.B. RCMP investigating after shots fired at residence in Canterbury

Send this page to someone via email

The West District RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual or individuals responsible for discharging a firearm towards a residence in Canterbury, N.B.

On Tuesday, just after 11 p.m., police responded to a call of shots being fired at a residence on Elm Street.

Police said no one was injured.

Anyone with information, or who may have been in the area at the time of the incident, is asked to contact the Woodstock RCMP detachment at 506-325-3000 or Crime Stoppers.

