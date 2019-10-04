Menu

Crime

N.B. RCMP investigating after shots fired at residence in Canterbury

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 4, 2019 2:18 pm
.
The West District RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual or individuals responsible for discharging a firearm towards a residence in Canterbury, N.B.

On Tuesday,  just after 11 p.m., police responded to a call of shots being fired at a residence on Elm Street.

READ MORE: 3 men charged following shooting incident near Woodstock

Police said no one was injured.

Anyone with information, or who may have been in the area at the time of the incident, is asked to contact the Woodstock RCMP detachment at 506-325-3000 or Crime Stoppers.

