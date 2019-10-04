Menu

Jury begins deliberations in fitness hearing for man accused of four murders

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2019 11:54 am
Matthew Vincent Raymond, charged with four counts of first degree murder, is taken from provincial court in Fredericton, N.B., on December 11, 2018.
Matthew Vincent Raymond, charged with four counts of first degree murder, is taken from provincial court in Fredericton, N.B., on December 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

A jury in Fredericton has begun deliberations to determine whether Matthew Raymond is fit to stand trial on four counts of first-degree murder.

The 49-year-old Fredericton man is accused of killing two Fredericton police officers and two civilians outside an apartment complex on the north side of the city in August 2018.

READ MORE: Jury in fitness hearing for murder suspect to hear from psychiatrist

Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright were killed as they loaded their car for a trip and constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns were shot as they responded to the scene.

The jury must determine whether Raymond understands the charges and can instruct a lawyer on how to defend him.

READ MORE: Jury selection almost complete for fitness hearing in Fredericton murder case

During the hearing this week, much of which was covered by a publication ban, the jury heard the findings of two forensic psychiatrists.

Story continues below advertisement

They also heard audio recordings as evidence of Raymond’s behaviour both inside and outside the court.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
FrederictonFirst Degree Murderrobb costelloDonnie RobichaudBobbie Lee WrightSara BurnsMatthew Raymond
