Canada

Mississauga close to reducing speed limits in 10 neighbourhoods

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2019 10:34 am
Updated October 4, 2019 10:37 am
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie in the downtown core of Mississauga.
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie in the downtown core of Mississauga. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)

One of the country’s most populous cities is one step closer to reducing speed limits in an effort to save lives.

At a meeting this week, the general committee of the City of Mississauga supported amendments to a traffic bylaw that will gradually lower speeds in 10 neighbourhoods to 40 km/h from 50 km/h.

Signs will be posted at entry and exit points to the affected neighbourhoods.

Mayor Bonnie Crombie says the new limits will make the streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

She also says it will have the added benefit of promoting active transportation.

The proposed amendments will go before the full city council next Wednesday for final approval.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Pedestrian SafetySpeed Limitscyclist safetyCity of MississaugaMississauga MayorMayor CrombieMississauga Speed Limits
